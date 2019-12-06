Builder Slams Insurer’s Bid To Ditch Dolphins Stadium Claims

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EST) -- An insurance company’s push for a court judgment is “just another bite at the apple” in its bid to escape coverage related to the renovation of the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, a construction contractor told a New York federal court. Berkley Assurance Co. raised no new facts in arguing that it doesn’t owe Hunt Construction Group Inc. coverage for claims stemming from the stadium renovation, Hunt said Thursday. Berkley has argued that it received late notice of the claims and that the claims fall outside of its contractual obligations. “[Berkley] raises no new factual support for its late notice and...

