Bosch Escapes VW Dealers' 'Lost Profits' RICO Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- Franchised Volkswagen dealerships cannot collect damages from Bosch, the auto parts maker they've accused of masterminding the emissions-cheating devices in Volkswagen's "clean diesel" vehicles, after a California federal judge ruled Friday that they couldn't prove they were deprived of a future revenue stream from yet-to-be-manufactured vehicles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer snuffed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit from a group of Volkswagen franchised dealers in California, Florida and Pennsylvania who went after Bosch for damages even though Volkswagen had already offset the dealers' alleged losses when it halted all sales of its "turbocharged direct injection" vehicles amid the...

