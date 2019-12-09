Energy Transfer Investor Says Pa. Coerced Into OKing Pipeline

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- An Energy Transfer LP shareholder claims in a derivative suit filed Saturday that CEO Kelcy Warren and other leading executives coerced or may have bribed Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to approve a $3 billion natural gas pipeline. Shareholder Giuseppe Bettiol, on behalf of Dallas-based Energy Transfer, claimed the company violated federal securities laws and inflated its stock price by coercing, bribing or using some other improper method to influence the Wolf administration to push the state environmental regulator to greenlight the project. Bettiol said a dozen executives and the entity LE GP LLC — the general partner for Energy Transfer — pushed...

