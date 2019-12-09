Equifax Consumer Class Attorneys Defend Data Breach Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- Consumer class attorneys are defending an Equifax data breach settlement they say provides unprecedented value, while blaming the news media for spreading the "misleading" idea that all breach victims were eligible for a $125 payout. In court papers filed late Thursday, class counsel for the 147 million consumers whose personal data was exposed in the 2017 breach urged a Georgia federal court to approve a settlement reached in July, creating a compensation fund of $300 million and setting aside $77.5 million in attorneys' fees. Equifax also agreed to pay $1 billion to improve its own data security and to conduct annual...

