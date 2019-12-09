SunEdison Directors Dodge Whistleblower Retaliation Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- Two former directors of SunEdison Inc. dodged whistleblower retaliation claims on Monday from the ousted head of the now-bankrupt renewable energy giant's two yieldcos, although the yieldcos themselves were not so lucky. A New York federal judge granted bids to dismiss former Terraform Global Inc. and Terraform Power Inc. CEO Carlos Domenech Zornoza's claims against Peter Blackmore and Emmanuel Hernandez, finding that the anti-retaliation statute does not create liability for company directors. "Congress could reasonably have concluded that liability for the retaliatory actions of a board should lie with the company itself, as opposed to allocating liability among the individual directors,"...

