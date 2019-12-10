Disney Workers Sue Over Anaheim Minimum Wage Violations

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- Disneyland Resort workers have hit Walt Disney Co. and its resort subsidiaries with a proposed class action in state court, claiming the entertainment giant hasn't complied with the city of Anaheim's new minimum wage law despite receiving "massive subsidies" in the form of municipal tax rebates. In a 19-page Dec. 6 complaint, five current and former resort workers claim that Disney and Sodexo Inc., which runs food services and a Starbucks at the Anaheim theme park, have underpaid workers in violation of the city's 2018 ballot measure known as Measure L. The ballot initiative, passed in November 2018, requires all hospitality businesses who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS