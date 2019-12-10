Ford Buyers Kick Off 2nd Lemon Law Trial Over PowerShift

Law360, Los Angeles (December 10, 2019, 11:06 PM EST) -- Ford violated California's lemon law by refusing to buy back a Focus with transmission problems, a California jury heard during openings Tuesday, kicking off the latest trial in multidistrict litigation over its PowerShift transmission following the carmaker's $64,000 trial loss last month. Yvonne and Salvador Quintero leased a new Ford Focus in July 2014 to ferry their grandchildren to and from school, but when the car soon started shuddering and stopping in the middle of the road, Ford Motor Co. denied there was a problem and refused to refund their money, violating the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, the couple's attorney told the...

