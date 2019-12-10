Texas Federal Judge Blocks $3.6B In Border Wall Funding

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge issued a nationwide injunction Tuesday blocking the Trump administration’s plan to put $3.6 billion in defense funding toward a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, ruling the administration overstepped its authority when it tried to augment Congress’ allocation for the wall with the funds. The ruling was a big win for the Texas county of El Paso and local immigrant rights nonprofit Border Network for Human Rights, which requested the block in October. The county and BNHR sought the injunction after the court ruled earlier that month that President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the...

