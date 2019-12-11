Avenatti Wants Settlement Talks Out Of Nike Extortion Trial

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:37 PM EST) -- Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti wants to keep jurors from hearing any details about the high-stakes settlement negotiations with Nike's lawyers that prosecutors say crossed the line into extortion, a request that strikes at the heart of a criminal trial scheduled to begin next month. In a pretrial motion filed Tuesday, Avenatti said those discussions are covered by a "pre-litigation privilege" that's "as old as the law itself" and can be "traced back to medieval England." The Second Circuit — the federal appeals court whose previous rulings will govern Avenatti's upcoming trial — has never weighed in on whether or not that...

