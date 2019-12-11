Ford Aware Of PowerShift Issues Before 2014 Lease, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (December 11, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- A former Ford engineer told a California federal jury Wednesday that the carmaker knew its PowerShift transmission had safety issues long before a Los Angeles couple leased a 2014 Ford Focus with shuddering and stalling problems. At the latest trial in multidistrict litigation over Ford Motor Co.'s DPS6 "PowerShift" transmission, Anthony Micale, an engineering forensic investigator specializing in automobiles who worked at Ford in the 1990s, told the jury that the transmission has issues with leaking fluid, causing the car to buck and jerk while driving. The PowerShift transmission, which is essentially two manual transmissions combined and controlled by a computer...

