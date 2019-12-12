HUD To Award Nearly $200M In Affordable Housing For Tribes

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced it will give about $200 million in affordable housing grants to 52 Native American tribes around the nation for new construction, property rehabilitation and infrastructure projects. The construction of approximately 1,200 new housing units for low-income families living on reservations or in other Indian areas will be funded via HUD's Indian Housing Block Grant program, the agency said Wednesday at the 2019 National American Indian Housing Council Legal Symposium in Las Vegas. Tribal partners will add about $90 million to the investment that targets grantees in "opportunity zones" created under the...

