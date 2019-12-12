Feds Say 'Varsity Blues' Dad Isn't Being Denied Evidence

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 2:43 PM EST) -- A former casino executive has all he needs to defend himself against charges he bribed his daughter’s way into college, federal prosecutors said Wednesday as they pushed back against a claim that they are withholding FBI reports that could help show his innocence in the “Varsity Blues” case. The government argued Gamal Abdelaziz is not entitled to information he claims will show that he made what he believed to be a legitimate donation to the University of Southern California, only to have “Varsity Blues” mastermind William “Rick” Singer turn around and cut a side deal with USC official Donna Heinel using...

