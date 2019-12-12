Trucking Co. To Pay $18M Over Employee's Fatal Roof Fall

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Texas jury on Wednesday awarded $18 million — including $10 million in punitive damages — to the widow of a trucker and handyman who died after falling through a rotting roof where his employer had asked him to replace translucent skylight panels. The jury in San Patricio County, immediately north of Corpus Christi, unanimously agreed with Denise Marez, the widow of trucker Juan Perez, that I&R Trucking, owned by Isaac Rodriguez, was negligent when it asked Perez to do construction on the roof on March 7, 2015. Perez was given no safety equipment on the 12-foot-high corrugated metal roof, which also had...

