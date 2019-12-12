Oracle Seeks Early Win In $400M Pay Equity Trial

Law360, San Francisco (December 12, 2019, 10:07 PM EST) -- Oracle sought an early win in its $400 million pay equity administrative trial Thursday, telling the judge that the U.S. Department of Labor has failed to provide adequate evidence to support its claim that the database management company systematically underpaid women and minority workers. Oracle moved for judgment on partial findings at the close of the case presented by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, saying the agency has not met its legal burden. Oracle’s attorneys argued that the OFCCP has not shown that the company engaged in intentional discrimination and said the agency has provided...

