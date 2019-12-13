Feds Accuse Calif. Man Of Forging Athlete Signatures

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 1:42 PM EST) -- A California man who allegedly sold more than $1 million in memorabilia containing forged signatures of sports and movie stars has been indicted and arrested, California federal prosecutors said. In an indictment unsealed Thursday, Anthony J. Tremayne is accused of using several businesses, including Tremayne Enterprises and Timeless Treasures, to sell the memorabilia over the internet after paying others to forge signatures. The scam began in 2010 and continued for nearly 10 years, prosecutors said. Tremayne, who prosecutors say had moved to Mexico to avoid paying taxes, was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing and appeared in San Diego federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS