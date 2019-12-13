Fuel Card Co. FleetCor Settles Stock-Drop Suit For $50M

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- FleetCor Technologies Inc. has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve a securities suit in Georgia federal court from investors who claim the fuel-card company covered up its fraudulent overcharging of customers. A federal judge on Thursday granted preliminary approval to the deal, which would establish a $50 million settlement fund for investors who bought FleetCor stock between February 2016 and May 2017 and endured a series of share-price drops that allegedly resulted from the company's misrepresentations. If an April 14 settlement hearing leads to final approval, the deal would resolve claims from June 2017 that a significant percentage of FleetCor's...

