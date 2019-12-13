Cybercriminals Phished For Gov't Procurement Credentials

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- Cybercriminals targeted the U.S. Departments of Energy, Commerce and Transportation as well as other federal agencies in a widespread campaign to steal login credentials from stakeholders in government procurement processes, security researchers say. In a report released Thursday, private cybersecurity firm Anomali said it had identified an organized and "persistent" effort to dupe staffers at the federal agencies — as well as private shipping giants DHL International and China-based SF Express — into giving up their usernames and passwords. The researchers did not identify whether the campaign was designed for financial gain, for intelligence purposes backed by a nation-state, or for some sort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS