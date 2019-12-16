Existing Laws Can Likely Solve Contractor Misclassification

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 11:44 AM EST) -- Independent contractor misclassification is a phrase that is misunderstood, misapplied and misused — constantly. Why? It is a phrase used to cover an array of disparate situations. It covers companies that engage in indefensible and inexcusable conduct, such as when a construction worker, custodian or restaurant worker is paid in cash under the table or when an administrative assistant is wrongfully paid on a 1099 basis. But the same term is also applied in a few states to delegitimize independent contractor relationships that are legitimate and lawful in almost all other states and by the federal government. When used in that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS