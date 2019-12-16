ProPay Asks Mass. Judge to Toss Revised TelexFree Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- ProPay Inc. on Friday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to ax a lengthy amended complaint from victims of the TelexFree Ponzi scheme, arguing it was snuck in without notice and doesn't follow court rules. ProPay asked U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman to either strike or dismiss the 400-page, fifth consolidated amended complaint, claiming it came as a surprise when it hit the docket over the Thanksgiving holiday without notice and dredges up claims the court already dispatched. "Much of that motion purports to justify plaintiffs' desire to re-assert previously dismissed claims against dismissed defendants," ProPay said. "Plaintiffs offer no basis...

