Key Trade Secrets Developments Of 2019: Part 1

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- The year 2019 brought significant developments in trade secret law, both in the U.S. and abroad. In part one of this two-part series, we highlight five developments in particular: (1) the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Food Marketing Institute v. Argus Leader Media; (2) demands on the federal government regarding noncompetition agreements; (3) California’s trend toward invalidating employee nonsolicitation provisions; (4) the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit’s view on whether monitoring social media could constitute unclean hands, so as to prevent injunctive relief; and (5) China’s strengthened protections of trade secrets though its amended Anti-Unfair Competition Law....

