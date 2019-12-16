Motorists Ask Justices To Revive Pa. Excessive-Tolls Claims

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- Trucking trade groups, companies and motorists have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Third Circuit decision shutting down their claims that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission unconstitutionally charged excessive tolls that officials then used to pay for nonhighway purposes. The Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc., National Motorists Association and various trucking companies and motorists filed a petition for review Wednesday, insisting that the Third Circuit used the wrong standard to evaluate their claims and incorrectly ruled in August that Congress made it "unmistakably clear" that states are allowed to use toll funds for public transit and other transportation projects....

