The Big UK Corporate Crime Cases & Trends To Watch In 2020

Law360, London (January 1, 2020, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The year ahead will see the conclusion of the Serious Fraud Office’s long-running case against senior Barclays bankers and critical guidance from the U.K.'s top court that will shape a growing queue of price-fixing damages suits. Extradition battles involving individuals wanted in the U.S. on fraud, insider dealing and espionage charges will take center stage, while white collar attorneys will be watching to see if U.K. prosecutors turn their attention toward more consumer-focused fraud cases, such as the minibond scandal that hit the headlines in 2019. Here, Law360 takes a look at the cases white collar crime attorneys will be watching...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS