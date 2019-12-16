Chinese Investors Say Discovery Abuse Warrants Default Win

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese investors suing over the $50 million they poured into a Chicago real estate project that didn’t come to fruition say a default judgment in their favor is the only option to resolve their “obviously hopeless” lawsuit, because those overseeing the project have repeatedly flouted court orders. A default judgment is a “severe” sanction, the investors said in their motion Sunday, but with the defendants ignoring the court’s orders to compel, turning over late, nonresponsive discovery and lying in their answers to the court, a “longstanding and continuing pattern of discovery abuse” warrants it. “There is no way...

