Actos Buyers Fight Takeda Appeal Bid In Drug Delay Case

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- End payors and direct buyers of the diabetes drug Actos have urged a New York federal judge to nix Takeda’s bid to immediately appeal her decision preserving some class action claims against the drugmaker, which they have accused of using patent suits to hold off generic competitors. The Japanese pharmaceutical firm has pushed for Second Circuit review of U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams’ November ruling that kept intact the end-payor claims while also preserving some of the litigation by direct buyers. The suits from a range of Actos purchasers accuse Takeda of filing multiple patent claims to force challenges from generic makers and...

