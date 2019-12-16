MLB Gets Default Against Dominican Co. In $5.8M Award Row

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball secured a default notice against a Dominican Republic-based media company in New York federal court Monday as the league seeks to enforce a nearly $6 million arbitration award issued in a dispute over unpaid licensing fees. The clerk of the court, Ruby J. Krajick, signed off on the request from MLB to issue a certificate of default against Corporacion de Television y Microonda Rafa SA, known as Telemicro, noting that the media company had not responded to the league's petition seeking to enforce the $5.8 million award. The company was served on Nov. 7 by the Dominican bailiff, according...

