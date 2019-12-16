Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consumers Fight DoorDash's Bid To Arbitrate Tip Policy Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Consumers urged a California federal judge to keep alive their claims that DoorDash deceptively subsidized drivers’ pay with customer tips, saying the app-based food delivery company’s terms of service don’t clearly notify users of an arbitration provision.

Plaintiffs Jennifer Peter and Karson Theiss sought to beat back DoorDash Inc.'s attempt to push their suit into arbitration, telling U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Friday that they were never given proper notice of the company’s terms and conditions — including an arbitration agreement — when they signed up to use the app earlier this year. Therefore, DoorDash’s arbitration agreement isn’t valid,...

