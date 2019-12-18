Real Estate Rumors: Blue Sky, Wiseman, Bank Of America

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Blue Sky Hospitality entity has purchased a Hilton hotel in Boca Raton, Florida, for $29.5 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Embassy Suites by Hilton, a 236-room hotel, and the seller is Platinum Equity Advisors, according to the report. The hotel last traded hands in 2012 for $17 million, The Real Deal said. Wiseman Residential has purchased a property in West Los Angeles primed for new multifamily construction, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. Wiseman Residential paid $13.75 million for 11261 Santa Monica Blvd., which was formerly a gas station but has been approved for 119...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS