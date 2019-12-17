Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Merchants' Attys Get Pared $537M Request In Swipe Fee MDL

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- The legal team that helped merchants secure a multibillion-dollar swipe fee settlement with Visa, Mastercard and a group of banks scored $523 million on Monday for their work in the protracted litigation, representing a slight reduction from their original request.

U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie in New York shaved roughly $14 million from the attorneys' petition, as she found the $6.3 billion settlement the lawyers secured for the merchants is a "small recovery" when considering that the class numbers over 10 million.

"The court commends class counsel's perseverance and overall excellent quality of representation," she said, "but finds that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®