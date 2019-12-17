Fox Reporter Had Drug Pipe In Sprint/T-Mobile Trial Courtroom

Law360, New York (December 17, 2019, 11:36 AM EST) -- A Fox Business journalist covering the Sprint/T-Mobile bench trial was ejected from the courtroom last week and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after a glass pipe fell from his pocket, law enforcement told Law360 on Tuesday. On Dec. 9 at around 11:30 a.m., a court security officer saw the glass pipe fall out of Lawrence Crook III’s pocket in the Manhattan federal trial courtroom, then detained Crook and called the Federal Protective Service, according to a spokesman for the agency. Crook was interviewed by federal inspectors and admitted to them that the pipe was drug paraphernalia, the agency confirmed, but...

