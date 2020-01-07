The Real Danger Of Outsourced Government Investigations

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:17 AM EST) -- In United States v. Connolly, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, issued a censorious decision and order that caught the attention of many practitioners last May. In response to the decision, legal news outlets published numerous articles and blogs. The white collar criminal defense world buzzed for months. The future landscape of internal investigations seemed mired in serious constitutional considerations that impacted a company’s investigation strategy. Company counsel fretted over a choice between pushing back against the government’s involvement in an investigation and running the risk of being viewed as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS