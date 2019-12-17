Apple Dubs Investors' Suit A 'Sprawling, 190-Page Riddle'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:16 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. and two of its executives accused investors of filing a perplexing novel of a lawsuit and asked a California federal judge to end allegations that the company ultimately hurt its own sales with an alleged scheme to sell more iPhones by slowing down its old ones with a software update. In a Dec. 16 motion to dismiss shareholders' proposed consolidated securities class action, Apple, its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and its Chief Executive Officer Luca Maestri claimed its investors had submitted an "extreme example of puzzle pleading" on Oct. 15, when a nearly 200-page consolidated and amended class...

