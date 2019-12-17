Gov't Must Pay For Hurricane Harvey Flooding Damage

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 1:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. government will have to compensate some Houston property owners whose homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey, after a federal judge on Tuesday determined the actions of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the storm constituted a taking of property. The ruling, from U.S. Court of Federal Claims Senior Judge Charles F. Lettow, covers liability for 13 test properties chosen out of thousands of claims, which went to trial in May. A second portion of the trial will now take place to determine damages. The test properties were flooded because the government decided to keep Harvey’s floodwaters inside two reservoirs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS