Avenatti Denies Revamped Indictment In Nike Extortion Case

Law360, New York (December 17, 2019, 9:21 PM EST) -- Embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday pled not guilty to a superseding indictment accusing him of defrauding a client as he plotted to extort millions of dollars from Nike Inc. At an afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan, Avenatti denied the government's revamped charges, which include a count of honest services wire fraud that Avenatti's attorney contends is legally flawed. Avenatti was originally charged in March with extortion and conspiracy over an alleged plot with fellow celebrity attorney Mark Geragos to wring upward of $20 million out of the famous shoe company in exchange for keeping...

