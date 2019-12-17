Freelance Journalists Challenge Calif. Gig Economy Law

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- Two organizations of journalists asked a federal court Tuesday to block enforcement of parts of California's Dynamex standard for distinguishing between independent contractors and employees, arguing it is unfairly restrictive for freelance writers and photographers. The complaint from the American Society of Journalists and Authors Inc. and National Press Photographers Association is at least the second challenge to Assembly Bill 5 — which is slated to go into effect in January — following the California Trucking Association's November injunction bid. Under the new law, a journalist can only contribute 35 pieces of content to a single publication each year, according to...

