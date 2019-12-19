Calif. Privacy Law Compliance Strategy For In-House Counsel

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:06 PM EST) -- A company’s information security program may satisfy baseline notions of reasonable security (and may even be technically innovative), but how does it demonstrate reasonable technology deployment, staffing and processes when faced with scrutiny from regulators, allegations by plaintiffs or inquiries from business partners? As the California Consumer Privacy Act Jan. 1 compliance deadline nears and regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify, the need to demonstrate successful implementation of reasonable security requirements has never been more critical. The trend for regulators and business partners to make increasingly voluminous requests of companies and to expect responses — including supporting documentation — within tight deadlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS