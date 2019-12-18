Ill. Cases May Instruct Insurance Suits Over Calif. Privacy Law

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- On Jan. 1, the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act[1] will go into effect. The CCPA introduces new rights for California residents and requires companies that do business in the state of California to implement structural changes to their privacy programs.[2] Businesses subject to the CCPA are given a grace period of six months to come into compliance, which means the California attorney general cannot bring an enforcement action until July 1. California’s regulatory scheme is the latest such regime for companies to navigate, following a landscape that includes the General Data Protection Regulation[3] in Europe, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act[4]...

