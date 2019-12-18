NFL Settles With Chubb Insurers In Concussion Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- A group of 10 Chubb insurance affiliates has reached a settlement with the NFL in a sprawling lawsuit in New York state court over who will pay for the concussion litigation that led to a landmark 2015 uncapped settlement expected to pay out more than $1 billion to retired players. The group of Chubb affiliates, including Ace American Insurance Co. and Century Indemnity Co., were dismissed from claims against the National Football League, according to a stipulation of continuance filed with the court Tuesday. Details of the settlement were not disclosed. The stipulation mirrors one filed in September after the NFL...

