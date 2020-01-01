New Jersey Litigation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s political powerhouses will keep attorneys busy in 2020 as the George Washington Bridge Lane closures scandal cruises to the U.S. Supreme Court and the Garden State’s Democratic boss continues to fight scrutiny of the state’s $11 billion tax break program. On the employment law front, the New Jersey Supreme Court will grapple with workplace protections for medical marijuana users and decide if employees who get workers compensation payouts can still proceed with disability bias suits. Career woes are also plaguing an embattled state court judge who will start the new year fighting a police department’s bid to toss the civil...

