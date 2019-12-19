Underwriters Look To Escape SunEdison Investor Claims

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- A group of Sun Edison Inc. underwriters and directors have asked a New York federal court to dismiss claims they misled two investment firms into $200 million in bad investments, saying the firms' claims are disproven, dead or defective. The underwriters and directors argued in a motion filed Wednesday that the court should dismiss KKR Credit Advisors LLC and Canyon Capital Advisors LLC's entire case, saying discovery taken since the court narrowed the firms' complaints last year has shown the firms can't win on their remaining claims. "Plaintiffs' reaction has been to amend their already-amended complaints in an attempt to revive...

