Contested Equifax Data Breach Deal Gets Final Nod

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has granted final approval to a landmark data breach deal that requires Equifax to pay up to $425 million to consumers and $77.5 million in attorney fees, class counsel said Friday as one of the settlement's fiercest opponents vowed to appeal the decision to the Eleventh Circuit. U.S. District Thomas W. Thrash Jr. signed off on the plaintiffs' motion for final approval of the pact in an oral ruling from the bench during a hearing Thursday, counsel for the roughly 147 million consumers whose personal data was exposed in the 2017 breach confirmed. The deal attracted nearly...

