The Top 10 TCPA Cases Of 2019

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- With the ever-changing case law surrounding the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, staying up to date with what cases are relevant and where courts stand on certain, very important definitions, can be an almost impossible task. Further, in the 28 years since the TCPA was enacted, the legislation has been considered outdated by many companies. As industry groups continue to challenge several aspects of the Federal Communications Commission’s interpretation of the TCPA, courts have also increasingly taken steps to limit the TCPA’s reach. Here, we highlight the top 10 TCPA cases and developments in 2019 that you need to know. Definition of...

