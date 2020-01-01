The Top 10 Employer Resolutions For 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:35 PM EST) -- Happy New Year as we enter this new decade. 2019 saw a number of changes in the employment law landscape, and this year will undoubtedly see even more. And while employers will likely, and appropriately, be concerned about the changing landscape, and its lean toward employees, staying abreast of the issues and being proactive in managing them will mitigate their impact. With that said, let us resolve this year to maintain awareness (and address as necessary) the following top 10 employment law developments for 2020. 1. Stay up to date on legislative responses to #MeToo. Since its beginnings in 2017, the...

