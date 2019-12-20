Mercedes-Benz Settles Moldy HVAC Suit Covering 2.5M Cars

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:11 PM EST) -- A group of Mercedes-Benz owners and lessees asked a Georgia federal court on Friday to approve a proposed settlement with the German automaker that will cover repairs to allegedly faulty air systems installed in some 2.5 million vehicles that contributed to smelly mold in the luxury cars. Mercedes-Benz reached an uncapped settlement with owners and lessees that covers repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in 2.5 million vehicles. (AP) The deal, under which Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and parent company Daimler AG didn't admit any wrongdoing, covers repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning — or HVAC — systems in...

