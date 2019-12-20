Roger Stone Sentencing Pushed Back By 2 Weeks

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge handed longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone a partial win on Friday, postponing his Feb. 6 sentencing for two weeks, a day after attorneys for the self-described political "dirty trickster" asked for a monthlong delay to prepare financial information and other records for a pre-sentence report. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw Stone's trial, issued the delay just hours after prosecutors urged her to throw out the request. In a Thursday filing, the defense counsel had told the judge that the U.S. Probation Office will not meet the initial Jan. 9 deadline, because they need more time to...

