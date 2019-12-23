NCAA Owes Student-Athletes' Attys $33M In Fees And Costs

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge on Monday ordered the NCAA to pay $31.8 million to cover the attorneys who scored an injunction for student-athletes barring the NCAA from restricting their education-related compensation, but declined to provide the attorneys with the full $45 million they requested. U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins applied minor reductions to the student-athletes’ baseline bid for fees and costs and declined to apply their ask for another $15 million based on a 1.5 multiplier, requested in light of "the exceptional nature of the outcome." “Representation was of excellent quality on both sides of this litigation, and counsel for both...

