Tesla Must Face Trial Over Factory's 'Jim Crow' Culture Claims

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge ordered Tesla and its staffing agencies to face trial over claims its factory was a hotbed of racial discrimination against African Americans reminiscent of the Jim Crow era, trimming some claims but allowing racial harassment allegations and the question of punitive damages to go to a jury. In a Dec. 30 order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick found that a jury could conclude that Tesla Inc., staffing agency CitiStaff Solutions Inc. and staffing liaison nextSource Inc. knew or should have known about the allegedly hostile environment at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory. Judge Orrick also said evidence...

