9th Circ. Won't Enforce Wall Construction Block Amid Appeals

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has endorsed a California federal judge's decision to pause his ruling against President Donald Trump's diversion of federal funds for border wall construction, leaving just one injunction blocking the plan to build barriers with money Congress budgeted for other purposes. On Monday, a panel of three Ninth Circuit judges rejected a request from wall opponents to enforce U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s injunction while the government appeals his ruling that the president exceeded his authority and infringed on Congress' constitutional power of the purse. In a brief order, the judges pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court's...

