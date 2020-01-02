Developers Want Out Of EB-5 Fraud Claims Over Fla. Hotel

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A group of companies behind a Miami hotel project urged a Florida federal judge Thursday to shield them from allegations that they helped scam Chinese investors and dashed their chances of winning a green card through the EB-5 visa program. The companies, referred to as the Greystone entities after the hotel project, claimed the investors’ lawsuit “lumped together” the investors and left out any individualized details, slamming the 129-page complaint as containing “repetitive and conclusory allegations.” “Plaintiffs’ strategy is to accuse all persons and entities involved in the transaction with a conspiracy to cast a wide liability net. However, such a...

