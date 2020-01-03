Real Estate Adviser's Attys Slam Sanctions Bid In Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Counsel for a real estate adviser did not misrepresent the facts in their fraud suit defense and should not be sanctioned for their efforts to have their clients dismissed from the case, the attorneys have told a Utah federal court. The Smith Washburn LLP attorneys said Thursday that their motion to have Belle Isle Enterprises LLC and manager Greg DeSalvo dismissed from an investor suit was filed in good faith and didn’t violate federal rules. Opposing counsel at Deiss Law PC had argued in December that the motion to dismiss made assertions that were “manifestly false,” and sought sanctions for the alleged misrepresentations. DeSalvo and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS