XL Entities Say $267M TCPA Judgment Doesn't Involve Them

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- XL America Inc. and XL Group Ltd. want a California federal judge to dismiss them from a suit in which consumers who won a $267 million award over a debt collector's robocalls are suing the collector's insurer, XL unit Indian Harbor, but the two XL entities said Thursday the court has no jurisdiction over them. The suit concerns claims that Indian Harbor — an affiliate to XL America and XL Group — and its approved defense counsel for debt collector Rash Curtis & Associates failed to settle with the consumers for well under $1 million before the debt collector was hit...

